Afternoon storms chances stay active Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see an active storm pattern on Friday.

Our northern zones will see most of the rain this morning as the stormy weather moves south.

Central Florida will have a 70% chance of seeing rain and storms today.

Areas of flooding are possible with some of the storms being strong to severe.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 91 degrees Friday afternoon.

We will see scattered rain Friday night with overnight lows in the mid-70s.

Our forecast will be more of the same on Saturday and Sunday.

