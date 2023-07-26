Afternoon storms possible during hot and humid Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to be hot and humid Wednesday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

However, when you factor in the humidity our area will feel like it is closer to 98 degrees.

Our area also has a 40% chance of seeing rain and storms.

Rain chances will stay about the same for Thursday and will jump back up over the weekend.

The chances for rain and storms will be around 60% from Friday through Sunday.

We should continue to see hot and stormy afternoons for the foreseeable future, which is typical for this time of year.

