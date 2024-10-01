Afternoon storms stay active this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see scattered afternoon storms for the rest of the week.

Our area will be hot and humid, with highs around 92 degrees.

Peak heat index values will make it feel like 102 to 107 degrees.

The extra heat will help to fuel our afternoon storm activity.

Our rain and storm chances will be around 50% to 60% for the rest of the week.

A tropical system brewing in the Caribbean could head to Florida by next week.

The storm system will increase the chances of rain even more for next week.

