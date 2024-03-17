Air taxis still primed for Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The death of a bill in the Florida Legislature that would have made the Orlando region a hub for air taxis has not compromised the technology’s future in the region.

House Bill 981 would have designated the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority as the state’s testing hub for advanced air mobility, and would have set out initial regulations tied to establishing vertiports in Florida. The bill passed in the House, but did not pass in the Senate, as the two chambers could not agree on its final language before the end of the 2024 session.

Despite this, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority — whose conceptual plans include a vertiport and a research and development center on Orlando International Airport property — still will take steps toward having the technology on its property even though the bill did not pass this time.

Read: OIA in line to become Florida test hub for air taxis and other advanced air mobility

Orlando International Airport prepares for busy spring break travel season The Orlando International Airport is preparing for the busy spring break travel season. (WFTV)

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group