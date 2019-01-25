Air traffic controllers call out sick, cause delays at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - Air traffic controllers are among the employees who are working without pay and, on Friday, an increase in sick calls led to delays at several airports, including Orlando International Airport.
Fights were still delayed Friday evening from a variety of places -- especially New York and Atlanta.
Related Headlines
We just got an update from Orlando International Airport officials who said 55 arriving and 34 departing flights were delayed 30 minutes or more.
Watch: Deputies search for person of interest, white Honda after 3 bodies found in Chuluota home
A spokeswoman said the staffing issues at two air traffic control centers, including one in Jacksonville, are playing a role in the delays, but she couldn't say for sure how many of those delays are a direct result of the problem.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it had to increase staffing, reroute some traffic and increase space between planes.
Some passengers from Newark Liberty International Airport said they left the gate on time, only to sit on the plane for an hour.
Watch: Government shutdown: Senate unanimously approves bill to reopen government
Considering the way air travel is connected, some of these delays caused a domino effect throughout the system.
Things are still changing, so you'll need to keep a close eye on your flight if you're traveling Friday.
So far, Orlando Int’l Airport has seen 22 departures delayed 30+ minutes and 29 arrivals delayed. Spox says some of those delays can be attributed to air traffic controller issue #WFTV pic.twitter.com/bJU6RJ65Sc— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) January 25, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}