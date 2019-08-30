Airport, public transportation schedule changes ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Orlando International Airport: “Travelers are advised to monitor local forecasts and to check with their individual airlines directly if they have questions about their flights and schedules. Only two flights from Puerto Rico have been canceled because of the storm.
We continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian and all other activity in the tropics during this time of year and will provide additional updates as warranted."
SunRail: Train service runs on its regular schedule Friday. Trains do not run on Saturdays and Sundays. Monday is Labor Day, so the trains would not be running anyway. Tuesday's service has not been decided as officials keep an eye on Hurricane Dorian.
Lynx Bus: “We are monitoring the progress and path of Hurricane Dorian.
We will continue operating service as scheduled until safety becomes an issue.
Please keep checking the Employee Emergency Hotline (407-254-6120) and this page for updates.
Most importantly keep yourself and your family safe.”
Amtrak: “Due to severe weather expected to impact Florida and the Southeast, Amtrak is canceling select Southeast services beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31. For the safety of our customers and employees, the following trains will not operate.”
Service canceled from Saturday, Aug. 31, to Monday, Sept. 2, includes:
Silver Star 91 (New York – Miami)
Silver Meteor 97 (Miami – New York)
Service canceled from Saturday, Aug. 31, to Tuesday, Sept. 3, includes:
Silver Star 91 & 92 (New York – Miami)
Silver Meteor 97 & 98 (Miami – New York)
Service canceled from Sunday, Sept. 1, to Tuesday, Sept. 3, includes:
Auto Train 52 & 53 (Lorton, Va., - Sanford, Fla.)
*Bus transportation will not be provided for canceled trains. Service will be restored pending improved conditions. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling our reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.
