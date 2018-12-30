  • Airports brace for busiest part of holiday travel season, officials say

    By: Deanna Allbrittin

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The crowds are growing at Orlando International Airport as officials expect Sunday to be the busiest part of the holiday travel season. 

    Airport officials projected 162,000 passengers will travel through OIA on Sunday. 

    That’s up from 152,000 passengers on Saturday. 

    Airport officials said more than 2.7 million passengers are expected to fly in and out of Orlando during the busy travel stretch. That amounts to a 6 percent increase over last year. 

    With crowds of that size, airport officials urge travelers to arrive at the airport early. 

    Fog caused delays at the Sanford airport Sunday morning, with four flights canceled.

    Ten flights were canceled at that airport Saturday. 

    Officials provided the following tips for flying: 

    Tip No. 1: Arrive early. 

    Airport officials are encouraging people to get arrive two to three hours before their flight. 

    Tip No. 2: Park in a different lot.

    Officials said guests can park in garage C. They said the garage is $2 cheaper and will help out when the other garages start to fill up.

    Here are five days Orlando International Airport officials expect will be the busiest this holiday season:

    1. Sunday, Dec. 30
    2. Sunday, Jan. 6
    3. Wednesday, Jan. 2
    4. Saturday, Dec. 29
    5. Sunday, Dec. 23

