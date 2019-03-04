Alabama tornadoes: Devastation struck WFTV anchor Vanessa Echols' hometown

Loading...
Debris litters a yard the day after a deadly tornado damaged a home in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Julie Morrison looks through the debris of her destroyed home on Lee County Road 63 in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019, the day after a deadly tornado ravaged the area, in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Brittney Downs looks through the debris of a family member's destroyed home the day after a deadly tornado ravaged the area, in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Emergency personnel comb the woods near tornado damage on Lee County Road 63 in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019, the day after a deadly tornado ravaged the area. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Debris litters the property of a destroyed home on Lee County Road 63 in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019, the day after a deadly tornado ravaged the area. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
A resident looks through the debris of a family member's destroyed home the day after a deadly tornado ravaged the area, in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Debris litters the property of a destroyed home on Lee County Road 63 in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019, the day after a deadly tornado ravaged the area. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)
Debris from a home litters a yard the day after a tornado blew it off its foundation, lower right, in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Debris from a home litters a yard the day after a tornado blew it off its foundation, at right, in Beauregard, Ala., Monday, March 4, 2019. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
In this Sunday, March 3, 2019 photo, debris litters the Buck Wild Saloon, after it was heavily damaged by a tornado, in Smiths Station, Ala. (Sara Palczewski/Opelika-Auburn News via AP)
In this Sunday, March 3, 2019 photo, debris litters the Buck Wild Saloon, after it was heavily damaged by a tornado, in Smiths Station, Ala. (Mike Haskey/Ledger-Enquirer via AP)
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones updates the media on search and rescue efforts following Sunday's tornado during a press conference at Beauregard High School, Monday, March 4, 2019, in Beauregard, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
A fallen cell tower lies across U.S. Route 280 highway in Lee County, Ala., in the Smiths Station community after an apparent tornado struck the area on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Photo: Mike Haskey/AP
People walk amid debris in Lee County, Ala., after a possible tornado ripped through the area on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Photo: AP
Emergency responders work amid debris in Lee County, Ala., after a possible tornado touched down in the area on Sunday, March 3, 2019.Photo: AP
This photo shows debris in Lee County, Ala., after a tornado struck the area on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Severe storms destroyed mobile homes, snapped trees and left a trail of destruction extending into Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. Photo: AP
A vehicle is caught under downed trees along Lee Road 11 in Beauregard, Ala., on Sunday, March 3, 2019, after a powerful storm system passed through the area. Photo: Kara Coleman/AP
This photo provided by Greg Martin shows a funnel cloud in Byron, Ga., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Photo: Greg Martin/AP
This photo provided by James Lally shows a funnel-shaped cloud on I-10 near Marianna, Fla., Sunday, March 3, 2019. Photo: James Lally/AP
Alabama tornadoes: Devastation struck WFTV anchor Vanessa Echols' hometown
ORLANDO, Fla. - News of devastating tornadoes in Alabama and a rising death toll hit home for Channel 9 Eyewitness News anchor Vanessa Echols.
Lee County, which faced the worst of the storms, is where Vanessa’s hometown is located.
“I still can't believe some of the pictures and video I've seen,” Vanessa said Monday in a post on her Facebook page.
Vanessa was born in Auburn, where the death toll from Sunday night’s storms had reached 23 people as of Monday afternoon. One of the victims is a fourth-grade Lee-Scott Academy student.
>> Live updates: At least 23 dead after deadly storm rips through Southeast
More than 40 people are hurt, authorities said Monday. Read more live updates about the tornado outbreak here.
“This Monday I am very grateful and thank God for my family and friends who made it through the devastating tornadoes that hit Lee County, Alabama, the county where I was born and raised. And my heart goes out to those who have lost their loved ones and those whose homes have been destroyed or damaged,” Vanessa said on Facebook.
>> Photos: Tornadoes leave path of death, destruction in parts of Southeast
Vanessa also shared the story of a hometown classmate whose sister survived the storm.
“One of my high school classmates has a sister whose home was leveled. Debris is scattered in such a way that you really can't tell a home was ever there,” Vanessa said. “But in the video, you can hear her repeatedly saying ‘Thank God’ and telling her family members to do the same. People of faith will understand why that is her attitude, even after such destruction. They are so grateful to be alive. That's #LeeCountyStrong.”
