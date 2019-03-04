  • Alabama tornadoes: Devastation struck WFTV anchor Vanessa Echols' hometown

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - News of devastating tornadoes in Alabama and a rising death toll hit home for Channel 9 Eyewitness News anchor Vanessa Echols. 

    Lee County, which faced the worst of the storms, is where Vanessa’s hometown is located. 

    Related Headlines

    “I still can't believe some of the pictures and video I've seen,” Vanessa said Monday in a post on her Facebook page. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Vanessa was born in Auburn, where the death toll from Sunday night’s storms had reached 23 people as of Monday afternoon. One of the victims is a fourth-grade Lee-Scott Academy student.

    >> Live updates: At least 23 dead after deadly storm rips through Southeast

    More than 40 people are hurt, authorities said Monday. Read more live updates about the tornado outbreak here.

    “This Monday I am very grateful and thank God for my family and friends who made it through the devastating tornadoes that hit Lee County, Alabama, the county where I was born and raised. And my heart goes out to those who have lost their loved ones and those whose homes have been destroyed or damaged,” Vanessa said on Facebook.

    >> Photos: Tornadoes leave path of death, destruction in parts of Southeast

    Vanessa also shared the story of a hometown classmate whose sister survived the storm.

    “One of my high school classmates has a sister whose home was leveled. Debris is scattered in such a way that you really can't tell a home was ever there,” Vanessa said. “But in the video, you can hear her repeatedly saying ‘Thank God’ and telling her family members to do the same. People of faith will understand why that is her attitude, even after such destruction. They are so grateful to be alive. That's #LeeCountyStrong.”

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

     

     

     

     

     

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

     

     

     

     

     

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories