Alert issued after 13-year-old girl reported missing in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — An alert has been issued over a teenage girl who was reported missing in Daytona Beach.

A Missing Child Alert was issued for 13-year-old Jaylen Glass, who was last seen on Tuesday in Daytona Beach.

Jaylen is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of North Clyde Morris Boulevard, wearing a purple top, blue jean shorts, black socks, and black slides.

Jaylen may have a piercing on the left side of her nose and a scar on her right shoulder blade.

The Daytona Beach Police Department reported that Jaylen was last seen leaving Hinson Middle School.

Anyone with information on Jaylen’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5102 or call 911.

