UPDATE: 3-year-old boy reported missing in Davenport has been found safe, deputies say

DAVENPORT, Fla. — Law enforcement in Polk County issued a missing child alert Tuesday morning.

7:45 a.m. update:

Polk County deputies said a 3-year-old boy who was reported missing has been found and is safe.

Original report:

Polk County deputies said 3-year-old Thomas Santos wandered away from his home near Acorn Court in Davenport around 1 a.m.

Investigators said Thomas was wearing blue “Baby Shark” pajamas.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

