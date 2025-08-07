Alert issued for missing man in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Cody R. Hall.

Hall was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said Hall left his apartment with only a backpack, his black HeyBike electric bicycle, and the ebike charger, leaving all other belongings behind.

His phone is currently off or dead, and he has not contacted family, friends, or roommates since he was last seen.

Hall is described as being between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a small tattoo of two playing cards on his right wrist.

New Smyrna Beach police are urging anyone with information on Cody’s whereabouts to call its non-emergency dispatch line at 386-424-2000.

