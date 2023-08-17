Alert issued for Orange County woman with early-onset Dementia missing since Monday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to find a missing woman who may be in danger.

The sheriff’s office says 76-year-old Marie Rhau was last seen Monday, in her home off Sparling Hills Circle in Orlando.

Officials said she suffers from early-onset dementia and only speaks Creole.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to call 911.

