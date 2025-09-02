Alert issued over missing and endangered woman in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County issued an alert for a woman they consider missing and endangered.

Officials said Pamela Wilson McCutcheon hasn’t been seen since Saturday in Dunnellon.

Deputies said McCutcheon has been diagnosed with early-stage dementia, was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the yard of her home on SW 153rd Lane.

She was wearing a light blue tank top and light blue pants at the time of her disappearance.

Law enforcement and her family are concerned for her well-being, as it is believed that she wandered off on foot.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911.

