Two crashes snarl traffic on I-4 in Orlando Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Eastbound lanes of I-4 at Amelia Street in downtown Orlando have reopened after being blocked by a crash, the second crash to block all eastbound traffic on the Interstate Saturday.
The crash occurred around 2 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
Orlando firefighters and police are responding to the scene.
A car crashed into a Lynx Bus and overturned, officials said.
Authorities are determining if anyone was injured in the crash.
Officials advise drivers to avoid the area and exit at South Street or sooner.
Traffic north of the accident is still slow from an accident that blocked most eastbound lanes of I-4 near Lee Road for hours.
Eastbound lanes of I-4 at Lee Road are back open after clean up of a fuel spill following a crash closed the lanes for hours.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. at Lee Road.
Authorities said there was a 60 gallon fuel leak at the site of the crash that needed to be cleaned up.
