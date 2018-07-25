0 Alleged video voyeur recorded up woman's dress ‘for fun,' police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. - A Winter Springs man was arrested Tuesday night after police said he took pictures up a woman’s dress at a 7-Eleven.

Police said Joshua Rivera, 34, was standing behind a woman at the store on U.S. 17-92 and put his phone under her dress to take photos or video.

The victim told police she felt like she was being watched and when she turned around, she saw Rivera holding the phone under her dress.

The woman’s friend was waiting in his car and noticed what was going on.

He got out of the car to confront Rivera, who police said ran to the back of the store and appeared to try and delete the pictures or video.

He then fled from the store, but the victim’s friend was able to get his license plate number.

Employees at the store also told police that Rivera used to work there.

Police tracked him down on his home AT Summerland Drive, where he was arrested on a charge of video voyeurism.

Police said he told them that he took the pictures, “for fun.”

“His comments were definitely concerning,” said Lt. Nicholas Romano of the Winter Springs Police Department.

Police said there’s currently no indication that there are other victims.

Rivera has bonded out of jail.

