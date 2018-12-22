  • Almost 5K Duke Energy customers without power in Orange County

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - More than 4,900 Duke Energy customers in Orange County were without power Friday evening, the company said.

    The outage was first reported shortly before 8:15 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    Officials said the power is expected to be restored by 2 a.m. Saturday.

    Read: Woman says school district's student attendance letters are form of shaming

    The company said the outage was caused by damage to equipment but did not specify what caused that damage.

    The outage affects the Pine Hills and Hiawassee neighborhoods.

    No other details were given.

    Click here for an outage map.

    Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 10 and 11 for live updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories