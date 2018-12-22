Almost 5K Duke Energy customers without power in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - More than 4,900 Duke Energy customers in Orange County were without power Friday evening, the company said.
The outage was first reported shortly before 8:15 p.m.
Officials said the power is expected to be restored by 2 a.m. Saturday.
The company said the outage was caused by damage to equipment but did not specify what caused that damage.
The outage affects the Pine Hills and Hiawassee neighborhoods.
No other details were given.
