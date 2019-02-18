Altamonte Springs man accused of shoplifting, armed home invasion

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A 21-year-old armed man is accused of trying to shoplift at a Seminole County Walmart before breaking into a home and leading authorities on a chase on Monday, according to an arrest report.
Brandon Houston is facing robbery and home invasion charges, according to an Altamonte Springs arrest report.
According to the arrest report, Houston took items from the electronics and sporting good sections of the Walmart at 200 State Road 434 around 12:40 a.m. before leaving the store and pointing a handgun at a security officer.
Soon thereafter, Houston broke into an apartment at the Oasis at Pearl Lake Condos and stole the resident’s car keys and car, the report says.
Authorities eventually caught up with Houston, who crashed after a brief chase on Live Oak Street in Maitland, police said.
