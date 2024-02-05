Altamonte Springs police investigate after two people shot Sunday evening

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Police in Altamonte Springs are investigating after two people were shot over the weekend.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at 450 Douglas Avenue, near the Altamonte Mall.

Investigators found two people with gunshot wounds, and they were taken to a hospital.

Read: Protect yourself from scams this tax season

Police said both victims are expected to survive.

It’s unclear exactly where the shooting happened, but the address given by police is for the Altamonte Springs Hotel and Suites.

Read: Florida House panel backs ‘rural emergency hospitals’

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group