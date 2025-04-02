Amazon to launch Project Kuiper satellites into orbit next week

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — United Launch Alliance will send 27 Kuiper satellites into low Earth orbit as Amazon begins its full-scale deployment of their satellite internet network.

The launch is scheduled for no earlier than 12 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 9.

What is Project Kuiper?

Amazon says Project Kuiper will deliver high-speed, low-latency internet and expects to begin serving customers later this year.

Similar to StarLink internet services, the system will include advanced low Earth orbit satellites to help ensure the lowest latency for customers at virtually any point on Earth.

ULA’s “Kuiper 1″ mission page will provide updates on the launch as well as a launch livestream that will begin approximately 20 minutes ahead of liftoff.

