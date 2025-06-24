Amazon launches Kuiper satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Today, Amazon successfully launched 27 Kuiper satellites into low Earth orbit using an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Officials said the Project Kuiper constellation aims to eventually send 3,200 satellites to provide global broadband internet services.

Officials said over the next five years, Amazon had scheduled more than 80 launches to meet a Federal Communications Commission deadline that requires half of the satellites to be operational by July 30, 2026.

Amazon’s satellite network will compete directly with SpaceX’s Starlink, which also launched its latest batch of satellites Monday morning.

Future Kuiper satellite launches will continue utilizing Atlas V rockets and will also include launches on ULA Vulcan Centaur and Blue Origin rockets, showing Amazon’s strategy to work with multiple launch providers to achieve its deployment objectives.

With today’s successful launch, Amazon takes a significant step toward its goal of providing global broadband coverage, paving the way for increased competition in the satellite internet market.

