AMBER ALERT: 15-year-old girl missing from Melbourne, likely abducted by parent, police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Sophia Diaz, who was last seen in Melbourne.

    Police said Sophia was likely abducted by Karis Diaz and Curtis Clemons. Officers said they may be traveling in a white F550 RV bearing Florida tag IBI-V68.

    Sophia wears braces and has a tattoo of a rose on her left shoulder. Police said she is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

    If you have any information of the whereabouts of Sophia, please notify Palm Bay Police Department dispatch at 321-952-3456 or dial 911 for local law enforcement.

