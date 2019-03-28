AMBER ALERT: 15-year-old girl missing from Melbourne, likely abducted by parent, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Palm Bay Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 15-year-old Sophia Diaz, who was last seen in Melbourne.
Police said Sophia was likely abducted by Karis Diaz and Curtis Clemons. Officers said they may be traveling in a white F550 RV bearing Florida tag IBI-V68.
Sophia wears braces and has a tattoo of a rose on her left shoulder. Police said she is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information of the whereabouts of Sophia, please notify Palm Bay Police Department dispatch at 321-952-3456 or dial 911 for local law enforcement.
Please share! Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Sophia Diaz, 15 years old, last seen in Melbourne. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or 911. #FLAMBER. pic.twitter.com/y5bHOJTuNW— FDLE (@fdlepio) March 28, 2019
Amber Alert: @PalmBayPD has issued an Amber Alert regarding a parental abduction. Sophia Diaz a white female DOB 07-23-2003 is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Sophia wears braces and has a tattoo of a rose on her left shoulder. cont. pic.twitter.com/V7KnnSuWsU— Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) March 28, 2019
Amber Alert: cont. Investigators believe that Sophia was likely abducted by Karis Diaz, a white female, DOB 12-16-1981 and Curtis Clemons a white male, DOB 10-10-1985.They may be traveling in a white F550 recreational vehicle bearing Florida Tag (IBI-V68) pic.twitter.com/6btUi72mwi— Palm Bay PD (@PalmBayPD) March 28, 2019
