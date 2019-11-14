  • Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Florida girl who could be with man

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday afternoon for a 2-year-old Homestead girl.

    Officials said Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez was last seen on 9th Street.

    They said she was wearing a green and white striped blouse, red pants and pink slippers.

    She has black hair and brown eyes, and is 2 feet, 5 inches tall.

    Officials said Jesmine could be in the company of Diego Cedillo-Hernandez, 23, of Homestead, who was last seen wearing a beige and green shirt and jeans.

    He has black hair and brown eyes, and is 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds.

    Investigators said the pair might be traveling in a white 2006 Hyundai Azera bearing Florida tag Z78 2JS.

    Anyone who sees them is asked to not approach them.

