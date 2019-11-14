Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Florida girl who could be with man

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert on Thursday afternoon for a 2-year-old Homestead girl.
Officials said Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez was last seen on 9th Street.
They said she was wearing a green and white striped blouse, red pants and pink slippers.
She has black hair and brown eyes, and is 2 feet, 5 inches tall.
Officials said Jesmine could be in the company of Diego Cedillo-Hernandez, 23, of Homestead, who was last seen wearing a beige and green shirt and jeans.
He has black hair and brown eyes, and is 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 147 pounds.
Investigators said the pair might be traveling in a white 2006 Hyundai Azera bearing Florida tag Z78 2JS.
Anyone who sees them is asked to not approach them.
A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Jesmine Cedillo-Ramirez from Dade County. If you have information, call 911 or Homestead PD at 305-247-1535. pic.twitter.com/OH7SVZYWaL
