Amber Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Florida girl who was last seen in her bedroom

    By: Aurielle Eady

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police said an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for Taylor Rose Williams, 5, of Jacksonville.

    The girl was last seen at about midnight at her Ivy Street home in Jacksonville's ​​​Brentwood area, officials said.

    Police are going door-to-door in the neighborhood and are using a helicopter in their search for the girl.

    The child was not in her room later Wednesday morning and the back door was unlocked, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. 

    She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

    If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500.

    The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has also issued a missing child alert on Taylor's behalf.

