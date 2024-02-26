Amber Alert: Missing child abduction in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida Amber Alert was issued Sunday evening for a 7-year-old boy who is reported missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Christian Simeus.

Christian was last seen at the 1200th block of West 3rd Street in Riviera Beach.

Police said Christian has black hair and black eyes and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, grey shorts, and red Spider-Man shoes.

AMBER Alert for Christian Simeus, blk male, 7 y/o, 3' 7", 57 lbs. blk hair & eyes, last seen Riviera Beach, grey shirt & shorts, Spider-Man shoes. May be w/Jean Simeus, blk male, 5'8", 135 lbs, Black BMW 440i, GA tag TBZ4664. Contact Riviera Beach PD, 561-845-4123 or 911. pic.twitter.com/I28lnDHejl — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 25, 2024

Officers said Christian may be with 44-year-old Jean Simeus.

Police said they may be traveling with tinted windows in a 2019 black BMW 440i, Georgia tag TBZ4664.

Anyone with information on the infant’s location is asked to call 911 or the River Beach Police Department at 561-845-4123.

