OCOEE, Fla. — The City of Ocoee will host a Fourth of July and America 250 celebration at Bill Breeze Park.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, at 125 North Lakeshore Drive.

City officials said the celebration will include live music from The Gerry Williams Band, games, rides and food trucks.

The event will also include historical reenactors portraying Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, who will sign copies of the Declaration of Independence for attendees.

A member of the Adams-Onís Treaty Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will also appear as Abigail Adams.

One of the highlights will feature Paul Revere riding on horseback along Lakeshore Drive while shouting, “The British are coming!”

The ride-throughs are scheduled for 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

America 250 celebration in Ocoee includes Paul Revere on horseback and fireworks

The evening will end with a fireworks show over Starke Lake beginning at 9 p.m.

As part of the city’s America 250 celebration, red, white and blue pole banners will be displayed along Bluford Avenue, McKey Street and Clarke Road. The historic Withers-Maguire House will also be decorated with America 250 bunting.

Ocoee Mayor Rusty Johnson is expected to issue an America 250 proclamation during the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 7, at Ocoee City Hall.

For more information, call 407-905-3100.

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