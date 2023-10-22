SANFORD, Fla. — First responders helped make residents in Seminole County safer on Saturday.

People from the American Red Cross, the Sanford Fire Department and the Seminole County Fire Department installed free smoke alarms in Sanford.

Community partners were in the Carriage Cove Community as part of their “Sound the Alarm” campaign, which helps educate about fire safety.

Volunteers and firefighters went door-to-door to install the smoke alarms.

The organization said it has made over 1 million homes safer since its campaign in 2014.

Read: 2 dead after crash in Seminole County, firefighters say

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 American Red Cross teams up with Seminole County firefighters for ‘Sound the Alarm’ (American Red Cross /American Red Cross)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group