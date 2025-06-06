Amputee sea turtle, Dilly Dally, makes triumphant return to Florida seas

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A little wind — and a whole lot of waves — didn’t stop Dilly Dally the sea turtle from heading back to the ocean.

The sub-adult loggerhead was rescued in January off the coast of Port St. Lucie.

She suffered severe injuries and had to have a flipper amputated.

However, after five months of rehab at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, she was released with a satellite tag to help track her journey.

“So we’re very interested to see, do they still migrate like other sea turtles do? Are they able to dive as deeply in order to feed themselves or to seek shelter,” said Heather Barron with Loggerhead Marinelife Center.

Dilly Dally now weighs 156 pounds, and her tracking data will help researchers learn how amputee sea turtles adapt in the wild.

