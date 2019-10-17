  • Animal cruelty case dismissed in Sebastian police K-9 hot car death

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An animal cruelty case involving the death of a K-9 officer in Brevard County was dismissed Thursday, according to a Sebastian Police Department news release.

     

    Related Headlines

    A Sebastian police K-9 named Diesel died in 2017 when he was left inside a hot police cruiser outside Officer Eric Antosia’s home in Melbourne, the Melbourne Police Department said. Antosia was off-duty at the time.

     

    Brevard County Judge Kelly Ingram dismissed the case Thursday, and Antosia will continue to work as a road patrol officer to which he was assigned in June 2018, the release said.  

     

    Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

     

    After an Internal Affairs investigation, Antosia was issued a 120-hour suspension without pay, the release said.

     

    Sebastian Police department Chief Michelle Morris said in the news release: After extensive criminal and administrative investigations, all evidence indicates that this was an unfortunate tragic incident that was unintentional."

     

    Diesel was one of four K-9s in the department and had been with the department for about a year. 

     

    "We have examined every aspect of our procedures and equipment to prevent a similar situation from occurring again. While nothing is guaranteed, I am confident that we have addressed this best as is humanly possible, Morris said.

    Watch: Channel 9 WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories