Another candidate announces intention to run for Orange-Osceola State Attorney

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another candidate is planning to throw her hat into the race for Orange-Osceola State Attorney.
Chief Assistant State Attorney Deborah Barra said Monday that she plans to enter the race.
She will be making a formal announcement at a news conference on Tuesday.
Current State Attorney Aramis Ayala said she does not plan to run for re-election.
Kevin Morenski and Ryan Williams have already announced their plans to run.
Former Chief Judge Belvin Perry also said he plans to make his announcement early next year.
