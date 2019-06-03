  • Another candidate announces intention to run for Orange-Osceola State Attorney

    By: Chip Skambis

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Another candidate is planning to throw her hat into the race for Orange-Osceola State Attorney. 

    Chief Assistant State Attorney Deborah Barra said Monday that she plans to enter the race. 

    She will be making a formal announcement at a news conference on Tuesday. 

    Current State Attorney Aramis Ayala said she does not plan to run for re-election. 

    Kevin Morenski and Ryan Williams have already announced their plans to run. 

    Former Chief Judge Belvin Perry also said he plans to make his announcement early next year. 

     

