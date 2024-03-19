Another cold night in Central Florida before warmer weather moves in

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida could see its final cold spell Tuesday night as temperatures will drop in the low/mid 40s tonight.

That is nearly 10 degrees below the normal temperature for this time of the year.

An overall warming pattern is setting up as we end the month of March and head into April.

Tuesday night’s chill could be the coldest night we will feel until later this year.

Central Florida could see rain in our area toward the end of the week on Friday.

