0 Another exit shift on I-4 could cause confusion for drivers in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The next several months on I-4 near Universal might be confusing to some drivers.

The exit off I-4 east to Kirkman Road toward MetroWest is changing again, starting Thursday.

Channel 9 Traffic anchor Racquel Asa found out the exit will be on the left instead of the right.

The exit to Kirkman Road was put on the right side several months ago, but now it is moving back to the left.

"Couldn't you have done all this work without having to shift the exit back and forth?" Asa asked.

“There just simply wasn't enough space, because we have to keep lanes open while we are doing construction,” I-4 ultimate spokesperson David Parks said.

The initial shift was to give workers more room to straighten I-4. The recent change allows them to build new bridges, and when that happens, the exit will again move back permanently.

“That allows us time to build three new ramps in a location where one ramp is,” Parks said.

Eric Frommer, who works at hotel near the exit, said the change will be confusing for guests trying to get to the hotel.

“I can't imagine this is going to be good for anyone,” Frommer said. “We are going to have people who are lost, confused probably driving kind of crazy because they don't know where they are going.”

Eventually, the lanes will turn into the express lanes for the I-4 Ultimate project.

The shift will last until summer 2019.

