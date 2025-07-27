Another heat advisory issued for Central Florida as temperatures soar into the upper 90s

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another heat advisory is in effect for all of central Florida between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. today.

This is the sixth one in the last 10 days we’ve had in our region, and it likely won’t be the last.

High temperatures today will reach into the mid to upper 90s, with the heat index once again around 105.

Temperatures are only expected to worsen tomorrow. Monday could be the hottest day of the year, with much of the Orlando metro area reaching 98 or 99° as a high.

7-27-25 AM WEATHER

Along the coast, temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s, which is well above average for this time of year.

The air is just humid enough to produce a heat index for the next few days but also dry enough to prevent us from getting any good chances of rain today or tomorrow.

Better rain chances will arrive starting Tuesday, and temperatures will gradually decrease by Wednesday.

7-27-25 AM WEATHER

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group