Another round of T-storms overnight, unsettled Father’s Day expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — Keep your umbrellas handy on Father’s Day.

We got a needed break from heavy storms earlier today. Some Orlando neighborhoods received as much as four inches by mid-day.

But keep your rain gear close by. The forecast is for another round of thunderstorms likely overnight.

Heavy downpours and localized street flooding and even strong severe wind-producing storms are all possible as well.

Unsettled weather continues Father’s Day with off-and-on showers and lightning possible throughout the day.

