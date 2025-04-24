Another warm & rainless day will worsen drought conditions

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be another warm day in Central Florida, with inland highs reaching the upper 80s Thursday.

Our coastal communities will stay in the low 80s, thanks to cooling winds off the water.

WFTV Thursday Forecast Expect another dry and warm day in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said skies will remain dry for the rest of the week and temperatures will stay warm.

Daily highs will be above average.

This weekend, it will get even hotter, with many communities in the Channel 9 viewing area climbing into the low 90s.

Rain will still be hard to come by.

Albeit small, Sunday holds our next chance for rain, with a better odds arriving Monday.

Fire-sensitive conditions will persist as drought conditions worsen.

