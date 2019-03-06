  • UPDATE: Apartment fire forces evacuations near University of Central Florida, firefighters say

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County firefighters responded to an apartment fire near the University of Central Florida on Wednesday, firefighters said.

    The fire was called in around 1:50 p.m., according to dispatch records.

    Firefighters said eight apartment units were evacuated because of the fire.

    Firefighters did not give a cause and said there are no reports of injuries.

    This story will be updated once we have more information.

