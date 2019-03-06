UPDATE: Apartment fire forces evacuations near University of Central Florida, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County firefighters responded to an apartment fire near the University of Central Florida on Wednesday, firefighters said.
The fire was called in around 1:50 p.m., according to dispatch records.
Firefighters said eight apartment units were evacuated because of the fire.
Firefighters did not give a cause and said there are no reports of injuries.
This story will be updated once we have more information.
#UPDATE Saddle Blvd fire: 8 apartments evacuated, no injuries/fire out. About 3 dozen firefighters on scene. Overhaul in progress. #PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/HqX9TmxVhs— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 6, 2019
March 6, 2019
#workingfire 3443 Saddle Blvd. Apartment fire/working on Fire TAC-4. #PIO en route/will update from the scene. #BREAKING— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) March 6, 2019
