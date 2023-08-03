Apopka City Council members vote to censure mayor

APOPKA, Fla. — Members of the Apopka City Council voted Wednesday to censure their mayor.

Tempers started to heat up during the Apopka City Council’s meeting Wednesday night.

The council accused Mayor Brian Nelson of misleading them about the city’s former attorney.

Watch: Apopka mayor: Fire chief, city attorney to keep jobs despite demands to remove them

A majority voted to fire the attorney and the city’s fire chief last spring.

However, the mayor refused the board’s decision.

Read: Popular Apopka barbecue joint closes after 20 years

A censure is a formal statement of disapproval.

There is no penalty or punishment attached.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group