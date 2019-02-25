Apopka deputy police chief relieved of duty following abuse of authority allegations

APOPKA, Fl. - The Apopka Police Department will be searching for another deputy chief after parting ways with their current for abuse allegations.
Deputy Chief Randy Fernandez was relieved of his duties with pay for allegations of abuse of authority and position, according to the Apopka Police Department.
Apopka's Internal Affairs Division is currently investigating the allegations.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman wrestling with her dogs dies after they turn aggressive and attack her
- How police uncovered prostitution at Florida spa Kraft allegedly visited
- Florida woman finds snake in dryer while folding laundry
- Video: Boxing icon fatally shot at home near Ocoee; grandson named as suspect, given no bond
Fernandez was promoted from captain to deputy chief in August of 2017, according to the City of Apopka. He served the city in a number of positions since 1989.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known about the allegations.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}