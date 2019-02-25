  • Apopka deputy police chief relieved of duty following abuse of authority allegations

    By: Christopher Boyce

    APOPKA, Fl. - The Apopka Police Department will be searching for another deputy chief after parting ways with their current for abuse allegations. 

    Deputy Chief Randy Fernandez was relieved of his duties with pay for allegations of abuse of authority and position, according to the Apopka Police Department. 

    Apopka's Internal Affairs Division is currently investigating the allegations.

    Fernandez was promoted from captain to deputy chief in August of 2017, according to the City of Apopka. He served the city in a number of positions since 1989.

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known about the allegations.

