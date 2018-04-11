0 Apopka homicide victim feared ex-boyfriend, court documents reveal

APOPKA, Fla. - Court documents obtained by Channel 9’s Jeff Levkulich revealed an Apopka woman found dead had feared her ex-boyfriend, and had told a co-worker he had threatened her, her friends and family.

Asgeirr Ulfr, 26, of Apopka, faces charges of first-degree murder in the death of Christina Scarr.

Ulfr called 911 Friday to say he had been shot by someone and that his friend was tied up and unresponsive at a home on Gina Court in Apopka, according to court documents.

Deputies showed up at the home and found Ulfr inside calling for help after he was shot in the foot, investigators said.

Deputies Scarr, 26, with duct tape around her hands and mouth. Her ankles were also tied together with black cable ties, deputies said.

An official cause of death is pending, investigators said.

Deputies later found out that Ulfr bought duct tape, black cable ties and other supplies at a nearby Walmart, investigators said.

Ulfr told deputies he went to the home to drop something off and that the door was cracked open. He went inside and was confronted by someone -- possibly a woman -- wearing a mask who shot him in the foot, deputies said. He said the person then ran out the back door.

Deputies determined that was a lie.

While Ulfr was questioned at the hospital, he told investigators he and Scarr worked at Olive Garden and that he moved in with her. He later found out Scarr cheated on him and he broke up with her in January, investigators said. Ulfr said the two remained friends.

A neighbor told investigators she saw a man in a silver Volkswagen go to Scarr’s home, get out and go inside the home, investigators said. Moments later, the witness heard someone either say, “Oh” or “No” and then a single gunshot, deputies said.

Investigators became aware of a man Scarr had been dating the last eight months. He told investigators that Scarr told him a previous boyfriend was becoming jealous of their relationship.

The man said on one occasion in February he received a phone call from Ulfr, who asked the man to come outside of the home because he knew Scarr was inside. The man did not go outside and then received a text from Ulfr that read, “If you care about her at all, tell her that if she doesn’t answer, she better not show up to work.”

A co-worker at Olive Garden told investigators that one day Scarr showed up at work upset and said Ulfr “went crazy” and threatened to kill her, her friends and her family, documents revealed.

Scarr left her home after the argument and Ulfr tracked her phone to a friend’s house, investigators said.

No motive has been established at this time, deputies said.

