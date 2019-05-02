0 Apopka leaders offer $60K settlement to former city administrator

APOPKA, Fla. - The city of Apopka agreed to pay $60,000 as part of a settlement agreement with its former city administrator, now a lobbyist.

The city cut ties with Richard Anderson when he was charged in a hit-and-run case, in which another driver was seriously injured.

Apopka City Council members voted on the settlement Wednesday, but the vote was not unanimous.

Some members of City Council believed the city had a good case if this went to trial, but they didn't want to be on the hook for legal fees, which could have cost them twice the amount they settled on if they continued.

In 2016, investigators said Anderson slammed into another driver head-on and left the scene.

It's a criminal act for which he served probation instead of going to prison and one the city determined was a breach of his contract.

Anderson sued, and legal fees over the last two years have cost the city more than $73,000.

It's not known why Anderson is looking to settle now, but court filings show that when Anderson was deposed for the civil lawsuit, he pleaded the Fifth Amendment 65 times, refusing to answer most of the questions from the city attorney.

If the case had gone to trial, Anderson would've been forced to answer those questions because his criminal case is now closed, and the city would've likely argued he's no longer protected by the 5th amendment.

The questions would've forced him to provide critical details that would've revealed who was in the car with him the day of the crash, and how he was able to flee the scene before officers arrived.

Part of the settlement is that Anderson can no longer be hired by the city of Apopka again. And he must agree to the terms by May 8, the date of the next hearing in the case.

