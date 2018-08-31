0 Apopka man pleads guilty to child's rape, kidnapping

APOPKA, Fla. - An Orange County man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday after his wife told investigators she saw him dragging a naked girl into the woods.

The kidnapping prompted a statewide Amber Alert last year.

The victim told investigators the suspect, Darrell Mills, pulled a knife on her, threatened to kill her and raped her.

Mills told the judge he was remorseful and wanted to enter a guilty plea so the victim and her family could heal.

He pleaded guilty to four felonies; child abuse, kidnapping, molestation and attempted rape.

Last year, he was seen dragging a naked 11-year-old relative into a wooded area near her Apopka home.

His wife, Wanda Mills, said she was the one who saw him take off with the girl, who she has had custody of since the girl’s birth.

Wanda Mills said even though her husband had a lengthy criminal record, she never thought her husband was capable hurting a child.

After deputies captured him, the girl told them he pulled a knife on her, threatened to kill her and raped her.

All of it happened the same day Darrell Mills buried his daughter, who passed away after having a heart transplant a couple earlier.



Darrell Mills told the judge one reason he took the plea without having the victim deposed was he wanted her family to begin to heal.

Wanda Mills said the marriage is over and that she hasn't seen the child victim in a year.

"I just want to get my baby back," she said.

Darrell Mills was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Once he gets out, he’ll be on lifetime probation as a sex offender.

