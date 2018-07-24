Apopka police search for three suspects after home invasion holdup

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Apopka police officers are investigating a home invasion early Tuesday morning.
Police said officers were called just before 4 a.m. to a mobile home park on Geneva Way, which is just off South Orange Blossom Trail.
Related Headlines
The people inside the home said three people in masks forced their way in and started demanding property, but police did not specify what the suspects wanted.
One person suffered minor injuries during the incident, Apopka police said.
The victims described the suspects as Hispanic males wearing masks and long-sleeve shirts.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
The fact that police are looking for multiple armed suspects has neighbors on edge.
“I never heard anything like that happening around here,” said Danny Batista, who lives a few doors down and said he never heard a sound during the early morning incident.
On @WFTV One of three victims in reported home invasion in Apopka shows how intruders broke in just b4 3:30AM. @ApopkaPolice looking for suspects #WFTV pic.twitter.com/VdLbJWa9GN— Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) July 24, 2018
Apopka police detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 407-703-1757.
Location of the ongoing investigation:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}