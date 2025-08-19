Apopka woman survives deadly arson plot by relative, police say

APOPKA, Fla. — Police in Apopka said two people were arrested after trying to burn down a home overnight.

Investigators said fires were intentionally set at a home on Magnolia Blossom Court in Apopka’s Errol Estates subdivision late Monday night.

Police said they were called to the home around 11:16 p.m. when the resident reported seeing two people setting fire to items on her back porch.

Investigators said the suspects, Deliyah Fudge and Alyvia Green, fled the scene but were later arrested by police in Orlando.

The Apopka Police Department said Alyvia Green is related to the victim, and the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between them.

Police said both suspects have been charged with attempted homicide, arson, and fleeing and eluding.

