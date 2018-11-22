0 Apopka woman warning neighbors about bears roaming neighborhood

APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka woman is warning others to be careful while out walking their dogs after a black bear and cub were spotted roaming her neighborhood.

Teresa Clark’s newly installed security cameras caught the bears on tape walking down the sidewalk of Deer Lake Circle and sniffing around garbage cans and cars.

"With the cameras now it's pretty exciting to see them and when they are roaming around," she said.

READ: Yorkie named Gator attacked by a bear in Seminole County

But 10 minutes before the video was captured, Clark said she’d been out walking her mother’s dog. She said she’s glad she didn’t run into the bears on her walk.

Clark said the same mother and cub have been in the neighborhood for the last four weeks. She said she’s been urging others in the neighborhood to be careful while walking their pets at night and to secure their garbage.

Mike Orlando, a bear expert with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said heeding that advice is key.

READ: Residents of Sanford neighborhood worry black bears are becoming too comfy in backyards

“If you have things in your yard or in your neighborhood or in your apartment complex that is going to be a food resource and draw the bears from the woods into your close proximity … If those attractants are there the bears are going to be there," Orlando said.

FWC said Central Florida residents won't start to see bear activity taper off until mid- to late December. In January and February, those bears will begin to hibernate.

READ: Mother bear, 3 cubs feast on garbage, damage fence in Oviedo subdivision

© 2018 Cox Media Group.