Applications open for Orange County’s Mayor’s Citizens Academy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Applications are now open for the Mayor’s Citizens Academy in Orange County.

The 10-week program gives attendees a behind-the-scenes look at how local government operates.

Participants will get to speak with county leaders, get insight into the county’s operations, and get guided tours of government facilities.

Featured departments will include the fie department, animal services, corrections and public works among others.

