Are AI deep fakes this election season a threat to democracy?

ORLANDO, Fla. — This presidential election cycle is the first since generative artificial intelligence has become widely available.

That’s raised alarms over deepfakes, remarkably convincing but fake videos or images that can portray anyone, including candidates, in situations that didn’t occur or saying things they didn’t.

A Central Florida candidate said it happened to him and there is not much he can do about it.

It is Austin Arthur’s first time running for office. Arthur began his quest for the county commission in a time when technology is playing a big part when it comes to disseminating information.

Arthur said that an audio message found on a website that said in part, “We’re getting crushed by realaustinarthur.com, can you tell Scott if he doesn’t do something fast we are going to lose?

and he needs me. If this b***** wins, all his development plans are over. Tell him to silence these people and do it fast and don’t get caught. I can’t have this coming back to bite me in the ass and delete this voicemail. We never talked. Thanks man,” was not him and that this conversation never happened.

“That’s an AI generated version of my voice, not authorized by me and it’s pretty scary,” Arthur said.

We reached out to the contact on the website where the audio message could be found, but no one got back to us.

“It’s online, it’s pretty creepy stuff, it’s dark stuff, and it’s really a shame to see that happening in our local community,” Arthur added.

His opponent, Nicole Wilson told WFTV that she had nothing to do with these audio clips and said that she has “condoned this content and any other negative or deceptive communications.”

Wilson is also accusing Arthur of using her name and likeness with controversial content and said she is weighing legal options.

However, this AI technology seems to be part of politics now. In fact, according to citizen.org, states all over the country including here in Florida have laws that try and regulate, but some argue the regulation doesn’t go far enough and the greatest impact could be on the lower profile races.

Imran Ahmed is the founder and CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate said this kind of politicking is a threat to democracy.

“I think candidates that use generative AI are scumbags because they are and they’re the truest enemies of democracy. They’re seeking to deceive, to deceive electors, and nothing can be more cynical,” Ahmed said. “Nothing can be more toxic to democracy than a candidate who use deception again and again.”

He added that social media companies and legislators have a responsibility to try and stop what is commonly known as deep fakes.

“The real danger to democracy is not just authoritarianism, but it’s also apathy, and when you can’t tell what’s true or not, eventually you give up,” Ahmed said. “And that really is toxic to a democracy in which we’re asked as citizens to make an active decision based on the facts. and cast our vote every four years.

So how do you know what is real and what is fake?

It’s hard and sometimes impossible because there is so much information coming at you at one time.

Experts say that it’s up to the candidates to denounce the practice, social media companies to take these things down and really the voters to really make sure they do their research.

©2024 Cox Media Group