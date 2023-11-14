Are you McReady? McRib to make limited-time return to Central Florida McDonald’s menus

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of McDonald’s most infamous menu items is returning to select Central Florida locations this week.

Whether you love it or hate it, officials said the “elusive saucy sandwich” – the McRib – will be back on local menus starting Nov. 16.

McDonald’s officials said the sandwich is only back for a limited time, and only in Central and North Florida, South Georgia, and Southeast South Carolina while supplies last.

The McRib will be available in restaurants in the following Florida counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Desoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.

