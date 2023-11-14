Are you McReady? McRib to make limited-time return to Central Florida McDonald’s menus

ORLANDO, Fla. — One of McDonald’s most infamous menu items is returning to select Central Florida locations this week.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Whether you love it or hate it, officials said the “elusive saucy sandwich” – the McRib – will be back on local menus starting Nov. 16.
McDonald’s officials said the sandwich is only back for a limited time, and only in Central and North Florida, South Georgia, and Southeast South Carolina while supplies last.
Read: Thanksgiving Day: What’s open, what’s closed
The McRib will be available in restaurants in the following Florida counties: Brevard, Charlotte, Citrus, Desoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Manatee, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group