Arena Football League relaunch will add a familiar team

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando will be among the teams that are part of the Arena Football League’s return in 2024.

The city will be home to one of the 16 teams that will participate in the league. The league had previously gone bankrupt in 2019 before F1 Sports & Entertainment had purchased the rights to the AFL in January 2022.

AFL Commissioner and Deputy General Counsel Lee A. Hutton told Orlando Business Journal that the Orlando Predators will be the team’s name and it will play at the Amway Center. The Predators played in the Arena Football League from 1991 until 2016 and won ArenaBowl championships in 1998 and 2000.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group