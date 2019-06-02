  • Argument between juveniles in Orlando ends with 2 shot, police say

    By: James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - An argument between several juveniles Saturday night ended with two victims being shot, according to the Orlando Police Department.

    Officers said the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on South Kirkman Road, near Valencia College’s west campus.

    Two juveniles got into an argument with a group of five other juveniles and someone in the group shot at the pair, officers said.

    Police said the two victims were both shot in the leg and are expected to be OK.

    The group of five fled the scene and no arrests were made, police said.

