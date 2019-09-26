Armed assailants rob Altamonte Springs bank day after similar incident in Osceola County

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Two armed assailants targeted a pair of bank employees Thursday morning, forcing their way into the Altamonte Springs branch getting away with cash and an employee's car, police said.
The robbery comes one day after similar incident in ChampionsGate Wednesday. In that incident, Osceola County deputies said masked assailants fled in a stolen car with bank employees' personal property.
Related Headlines
Altamonte Springs police said they are aware of the Osceola County robbery, but do not have enough evidence to connect the two crimes as of now.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
In Thursday's case, police said the masked assailants ordered employees into the BB&T Bank at gunpoint around 8 a.m. Once inside, police said they demanded money from the bank, as well as personal property from the employees.
Investigators said the armed assailants took off with one employee's car, which was found abandoned on the other side of the plaza. Police said they're not sure whether the suspected robbers took off in another car or fled by foot.
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
The FBI is involved in the search for the assailants. Altamonte police said the area is very congested around 8 a.m., so they are asking anyone who may have seen anything to call CrimeLine.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}