Armed carjacker, officer injured during gunfire exchange in Lakeland, police say

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland police officer and an armed carjacking suspect received minor injuries Thursday during an exchange of gunfire, according to a news release.
The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. after a brief pursuit, Lakeland police representative Gary Gross said in a news release.
Gross said Terrese Colston, 28, pointed a gun at a driver’s window Wednesday night and ordered him out of the car. Colston then drove west on Lemon Street.
The car was reported stolen. Officer Alexander Rethwisch saw the vehicle and followed it. The car hit a curb, blew out a tire and ended up in a grassy area. Colston got out and ran, police said.
The release said as the officer followed, Colston turned and fired two shots. Rethwisch returned fire, hitting Colston in the leg. Rethwisch was hit with shrapnel, police said.
Both were treated for injuries. The release said Colston was charged with numerous felonies.
Colston has an extensive criminal record, including 13 prior felony charges and 32 misdemeanor charges.
Some of those charges include:
- Resisting a law enforcement officer
- Burglary
- Domestic battery
- Grand theft auto
- Drug possession
- Fleeing to elude a police officer
The investigation is ongoing.
